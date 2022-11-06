Lazard (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Lazard couldn't advance beyond limited participation in practice this week, but he demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from the shoulder injury that sidelined him for last week's loss to the Bills to gain clearance to return to the lineup. He'll presumably step back in as the Packers' No. 1 receiver, a role that has translated to an average of 4.3 receptions for 56.6 yards per game. He'll have a good chance at clearing both of those averages while he faces off against a vulnerable Detroit secondary.