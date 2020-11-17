The Packers activated Lazard (core) from injured reserve Tuesday.
The Packers opened Lazard's 21-day practice window on Oct. 28, so they had until Wednesday to bring him back to the active roster. With nearly three weeks to prove he's recovered from Oct. 1 core-muscle surgery, he's been cleared to return and should vie with the surging Marquez Valdes-Scantling right away for No. 2 WR looks behind Davante Adams. Prior to the aforementioned procedure, Lazard totaled 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 254 yards and two touchdowns through three games.