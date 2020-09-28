Lazard had six receptions (eight targets) for 146 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-30 win over New Orleans.

Lazard assumed the role of Aaron Rodgers' favorite target with Davante Adams (hamstring) missing the contest. The 24-year-old came through with flying colors, setting new career highs in receptions (six) and yards (146). It's unclear whether Adams will be able to return for next Monday's matchup against the Falcons, but Lazard had already secured the No. 2 wideout role in Green Bay, making him a strong fantasy play against a porous Falcons secondary even if the former is a go.