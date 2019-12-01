Packers' Allen Lazard: Burns Giants early
Lazard caught all three of his targets for 103 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-13 win over the Giants.
The Packers obviously saw something they liked with Lazard's early matchups. The rookie made a diving 43-yard grab on the Packers' opening drive and then came back with a 37-yard touchdown on the team's second go-around for his first touchdown since Week 6. The big-bodied receiver now has five catches of 20 or more yards this season despite just 22 total receptions. Next up is a Washington defense that, despite some warts, has held opponents to just 10.9 yards per catch, ninth best in the league.
