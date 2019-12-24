Lazard secured five of nine targets for 45 yards in the Packers' 23-10 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Lazard was a distant second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Davante Adams, but the fact he saw a career-high nine looks was certainly encouraging. The second-year wideout has enjoyed a modest but steady role in the offense since Week 6, notching multiple receptions in eight of his last nine contests and even generating the first 100-yard effort of his career in Week 13 against the Giants. Lazard will look to remain similarly productive in a favorable matchup against the porous Lions secondary in Week 17.