The Packers signed Lazard (concussion) to their 53-man roster Wednesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

With Darrius Shepherd dealing with a hamstring injury and tight end Jace Sternberger (knee) on injured reserve, the Packers were in need of more pass-catching depth. Lazard made a worthy case for a roster spot in the preseason, but Shepherd's own solid showing in the exhibition slate made the former expendable. For now, there will be room for both on the roster, and Lazard could end up dressing in Thursday's season opener versus the Bears with Shepherd already ruled out. Lazard was dealing with a concussion ahead of landing on the practice squad, but his signing indicates that he's likely passed through all five phases of the protocol.

