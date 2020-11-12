Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that it's possible Lazard (abdomen) will play against the Jaguars on Sunday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers could wait until Week 11 to officially bring Lazard back from IR, due to the length of his 21-day practice window, but LaFleur said he intends to activate the wideout "as soon as [he's] ready to go." The 23-year-old hasn't played since Week 3 while recovering from core-muscle surgery. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) will continue to serve as the top options being Devante Adams if Lazard has to miss any more time.