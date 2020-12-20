Lazard recorded five receptions on six targets for 56 yards in Week 15 against the Panthers.

Lazard matched his best target total since returning from a core injury in Week 11. His performance was made impressive by the fact that he finished second on the team in targets while also leading the team in receiving yards. Even after recording receptions of 22, 14 and 12 yards, Lazard's performance was blemished by a drop at the end of the first half that cost the Packers the opportunity to add to their lead. Nevertheless, it was a positive performance for Lazard, and he could be in line for more volume in Week 16 against the Titans.