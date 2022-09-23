Lazard (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Green Bay had scant attendance from four of its top five wide receivers this week, but Lazard is good to go for Sunday after logging limited sessions Wednesday and Friday. Meanwhile, Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has been ruled out, while Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) are listed as questionable. As such, Lazard should serve as the team's clear-cut top option at the position, while rookie Romeo Doubs could line up as the No. 2 if Cobb and/or Watson are limited or out.