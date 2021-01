Lazard (wrist/back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Packers have consistently limited Lazard's practice participation since he returned from core muscle surgery in November, but he hasn't actually missed any games. He played a huge role in the win over Los Angeles last week, catching four of eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown while playing 72 percent of the snaps on offense.