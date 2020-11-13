Coach Matt LaFleur referred to Lazard (abdomen) as a game-time decision, though the Packers would need to remove the wideout from injured reserve Saturday in order to have him available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers could move Lazard to the active roster and then place him on the gameday inactive list, but it wouldn't be ideal from a strategic standpoint. In all likelihood, they'll make a decision on his Week 10 status by Saturday, at which point Lazard will either stay on IR or be activated. If he does end up playing, it could knock Marquez Valdes-Scantling down to the No. 3 WR role, though not necessarily right out of the gate. It sounds like Lazard should be back for Week 11 even if he doesn't get clearance to face Jacksonville this weekend.