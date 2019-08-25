Packers' Allen Lazard: Dealing with concussion
Lazard was placed in the league's concussion protocol Sunday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Lazard suffered the injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders, and it was originally diagnosed with a shoulder injury. The second-year receiver will have to clear protocol before he's allowed to re-join the team for practice and games.
