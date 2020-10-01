Lazard was held out of practice Thursday due to a core muscle injury.
Working as the Packers' No. 1 receiver this past Sunday at New Orleans, Lazard burst onto the scene with six catches (on eight targets) for 146 yards and one touchdown. Just a few days later, though, he's tending to a health concern of unknown severity. Considering the nature of the injury, Lazard could be in line for an absence Monday versus the Falcons. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, Davante Adams (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, but he also noted he wants to be "100 percent" before being available for games. If one or both of Lazard and Adams are absent Week 4, Green Bay will have to rely on Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Turner at wide receiver.
