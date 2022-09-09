Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that he considers Lazard (ankle) doubtful for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

On Wednesday, LaFleur revealed that Lazard's absence from practice stemmed from getting stepped on last week. Lazard proceeded to miss all three official sessions this week and now appears to have scant chance to play Week 1. If the Packers include him among their inactives Sunday, the team will rely on Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs at wide receiver.