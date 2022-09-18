Lazard (ankle), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lazard tweaked his ankle during the final weeks leading up to the regular season and was sidelined for Week 1, but he returned to limited practices this week and is expected to make his season debut against the Bears. However, nothing is official yet, which makes things difficult for fantasy managers who have to wait until the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff for final confirmation. Assuming Lazard is available, he could be just the spark that Green Bay's offense needs after a sluggish start during the season-opening loss to the Vikings.
More News
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Questionable to face Bears•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Ready for team reps•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Second straight limited practice•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Limited in return to practice•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Returning to practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Taking seat Sunday•