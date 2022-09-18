Lazard (ankle), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lazard tweaked his ankle during the final weeks leading up to the regular season and was sidelined for Week 1, but he returned to limited practices this week and is expected to make his season debut against the Bears. However, nothing is official yet, which makes things difficult for fantasy managers who have to wait until the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff for final confirmation. Assuming Lazard is available, he could be just the spark that Green Bay's offense needs after a sluggish start during the season-opening loss to the Vikings.