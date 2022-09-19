Lazard (ankle) caught two of three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bears.

Green Bay's entire offense looked much sharper after mustering just seven points in Week 1, and Lazard's return from an ankle injury contributed to that improvement. Aaron Rodgers spread the ball around, as no Packer got more than four targets, but Lazard made the most of his limited opportunities by catching a five-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half. Lazard could still emerge as the top option in Green Bay's passing game, but as things stand heading into a Week 3 clash with the Buccaneers, no one has taken over as Rodgers' go-to guy since Davante Adams' departure.