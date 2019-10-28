Lazard caught all five of his targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

Lazard saw the largest snap count (67 percent) of any Green Bay wideout during the Week 8 win, and he outpaced fellow receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison in terms of receiving yards. The Iowa State product appears to be entrenching himself as a reliable weapon in the Packers' aerial attack, though it remains to be seen what sort of role he'll play when Davante Adams (toe) eventually returns to the lineup.