Lazard brought in five of 11 targets for 57 yards in the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night.

Lazard paced the Packers in targets on the night, but he wasn't very efficient with his volume. However, he did finish second in receptions and receiving yards for Green Bay, with his last catch a clutch third-down conversion on the team's final drive. Lazard is offering solid but unspectacular production since putting up a season-high 116-yard effort against the Patriots in Week 4, topping out at six catches and 87 yards as far as single-game highs over the last six contests. Lazard may have an uphill battle improving on those numbers in a Week 12 road matchup against the Eagles a week from Sunday night.