Packers' Allen Lazard: Fuels comeback win
Lazard caught four of five targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-22 win over the Lions.
Lazard entered Monday with one catch for seven yards in his career, but with Davante Adams (toe) out again and both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison (concussion) exiting at various points, he was given an opportunity to impress. Although he failed to haul in a catchable pass on his first target, Lazard immediately bounced back, corralling an unbelievable 35-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers on the very next play, cutting the Packers' fourth-quarter deficit to two points in the process. After that contribution, Rodgers looked for Lazard three times on the team's final drive, which ultimately helped set up the game-winning field goal. Although the injuries to his fellow wideouts will be important to monitor ahead of Week 7's game versus the Raiders, Lazard surely earned himself some extra snaps with his improbable performance Monday.
