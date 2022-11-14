Lazard (shoulder) caught three of four targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys.

Lazard was able to suit up after being limited during practice with a shoulder injury. The four targets marked the lowest total for the veteran wideout since Week 2 (three targets). The low volume can be attributed to Aaron Rodgers attempting a season-low 20 passes. Fellow receiver Christian Watson exploded for three touchdowns, which also contributed to Lazard's reduced usage. Romeo Doubs (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks, so Lazard should continue to start for the Packers ahead of a tilt against the Titans on Thursday.