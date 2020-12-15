Lazard (core) is listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
Lazard has yet to be fully unleashed since he returned from injured reserve, playing between 60 and 69 percent of the snaps on offense in three of four games (in the fourth, it was 46 percent). The results (a 11-110-1 line on 17 targets) haven't approached his early season form -- 13-254-2 on the same number of targets Weeks 1 through 3 -- prior to core muscle surgery. It's unclear when the Packers will allow him to log 85-90 percent of those plays again, but when he does he could take off with the offense running on all cylinders at the moment.