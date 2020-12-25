Lazard (core/wrist) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

A limited practice participant throughout week, Lazard never appeared in serious danger of missing Sunday's game. He's averaged just 33.2 yards in five games since returning from injured reserve, but he did catch five of six targets for 56 yards last week, with 77 percent snap share being his largest since Week 3. Lazard also gets a nice matchup this week, facing a Tennessee defense that's given up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.