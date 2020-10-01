Lazard is out indefinitely after undergoing core muscle surgery this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This is a rough development for Lazard following a 146-yard, one-TD performance as the Packers' No. 1 wide receiver Sunday against the Saints. There's no telling when he'll return to full health, but for the time being Green Bay's offense will be without one of its top skill-position players. Stud WR Davante Adams' health also is in question as he tends to a hamstring injury, leaving Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor as the wide receivers currently available to Aaron Rodgers.
