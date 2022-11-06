Lazard (shoulder) finished with four receptions (10 targets) for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions.

Lazard returned from a one-game absence with a vengeance, reclaiming his No. 1 wideout role and posting numbers in accordance with that title. The 26-year-old has produced a healthy 30/427/5 line through seven games this season. Fellow starter Romeo Doubs (ankle) was carted off the field Sunday, so Lazard should continue to see heavy targets as one of the few remaining receivers Aaron Rodgers can trust heading into a matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday.