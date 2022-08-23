Lazard isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard enters the season as Green Bay's top wideout, albeit with a track record that suggests he'll probably be one of the more lightly targeted No. 1 receivers in the league. The quality and location of his targets should be good, and he gets a nice matchup to start the season against a Minnesota defense that allowed WRs to score a league-high 42.4 PPR points per game last year. The Vikings did use two early draft picks on defensive backs this year however, giving new DC Ed Donatell some potential solutions for that weakness.