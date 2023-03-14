Lazard and New York are engaged in active contract discussions Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jets are, at a minimum, working to reunite Lazard with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, although ongoing speculation of Aaron Rodgers potentially ending up with Gang Green could also be playing a role. Lazard recorded a career-best 60-788-6 receiving line through 15 appearances in Green Bay last season, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year Wednesday.

More News