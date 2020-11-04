Coach Matt LaFleur said Lazard (core) is drawing closer to a return to action, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. "He wants to be out there in the worst way, and he wishes he was out there yesterday," LaFleur noted. "But we're going to take our time and be smart with him."

Lazard has completed one week of his 21-day window for the Packers to evaluate and eventually clear him for a return to the active roster. He's also only a little more than a month removed from core muscle surgery on Oct. 1, so he may be hard-pressed to sway the training staff ahead of Thursday's contest at San Francisco and with Green Bay's next game not coming until Sunday, Nov. 15 against the Jaguars. Until he rejoins the Packers receiving corps, Davante Adams will lead a group that also includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd.