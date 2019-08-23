Packers' Allen Lazard: Injury not concerning
Lazard (shoulder) is not expected to miss significant time after exiting Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Lazard appeared to suffer a shoulder injury after making a diving catch during Thursday's exhibition tilt. The second-year receiver has put forth a strong preseason, and has a chance to make the 53-man roster if healthy.
