Lazard signed his exclusive rights tender with the Packers on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After receiving the tender in March, Lazard couldn't go anywhere else, and following the NFL Draft, he remains the No. 2 wide receiver in the Green Bay offense. Beyond Davante Adams, there's a void waiting to be filled in the passing attack, and Lazard has a rapport with Aaron Rodgers, having accrued 34 catches (on 51 targets) for 470 yards and three touchdowns from the QB in 16 games last season.

