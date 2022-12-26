Lazard caught five of 11 targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Dolphins.

Christian Watson (hip) had a big first half before getting hurt, so Lazard wound up leading the Packers in targets and receiving yards while finishing one reception behind Watson. If the rookie wideout isn't ready to go for Week 17 against the Vikings, Lazard figures to be Aaron Rodgers' top option against a Minnesota secondary that has been vulnerable almost all year.