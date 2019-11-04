Packers' Allen Lazard: Leading receiver in loss
Lazard caught three of four targets for a team-high 44 yards in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers.
The Packers left their offense at home when they flew out to the west coast, and Lazard's 17-yard grab in the fourth quarter ended up being the team's longest play from scrimmage. It was encouraging to see the second-year receiver maintain his usual volume even with Davante Adams back in the lineup, and Lazard may have done enough to establish himself as Aaron Rodgers' No. 2 WR going forward.
