Lazard caught five of six targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Vikings.

The Packers ran away with this one and didn't need to pass the ball much, so Lazard's modest numbers led the team in both catches and receiving yards. The veteran wideout has failed to score a TD in seven straight games, topping out at five receptions and 67 yards during that stretch, but Green Bay may need Lazard to produce a ceiling game in a must-win Week 18 clash with Detroit.