Packers' Allen Lazard: Leads Packers receivers in snaps
Lazard led Packers receivers in snaps in Sunday's victory over the Raiders, and caught three passes on four targets for 42 yards.
Lazard could not match his surprising output from Week 6, but he was rewarded for his strong showing, playing 51 of a possible 60 snaps -- eight more than any other Packers pass catcher. Fellow wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison did not see a full workload Sunday after missing practice time last week, and Davante Adams (toe) will be back at some point, so it's not a guarantee Lazard sees the field as frequently moving forward. Chances are he sees plenty of action in Week 8 if Adams misses another game, however.
