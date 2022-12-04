Lazard caught five of six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears.
Lazard helped the Packers move the chains, ultimately topping the team in receiving yards. Although he's now gone four straight games without a touchdown -- a span that's coincided with rookie teammate Christian Watson scoring a whopping eight times -- Lazard at least posted his best performance over that stretch on Sunday. He'll now enter Green Bay's bye week before returning to face the Rams in Week 15.
More News
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Low production in Sunday's loss•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Remains limited at practice•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Five grabs in Week 11 loss•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Set to play in Week 11•