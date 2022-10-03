Lazard caught six of eight targets for 116 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots.

Lazard led the Packers in receptions and yards through the air, coming up with a few important catches during the second half. In doing so, the wideout set new season highs in catches, targets and yards, more than compensating for his first appearance without a touchdown thus far. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top wideout, Lazard's value continues to progress heading into Week 5's game in London versus the Giants.