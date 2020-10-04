Lazard (abdomen) is expected to miss "a month or a little bit more" after undergoing core-muscle surgery this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Packers aren't putting a firm timeline on Lazard's return from surgery, but after being placed on injured reserve Saturday, he was already due to miss Monday's game against the Falcons in addition to the team's subsequent two contests after a Week 5 bye. While Lazard is sidelined, added reps at receiver should be available for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor. All three could be in store for starting roles Monday if top option Davante Adams (hamstring) -- who is being labeled as a game-time decision -- is unable to play.