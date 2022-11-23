Lazard (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Lazard's left shoulder has been a bother since he exited the Packers' Week 7 loss at Washington. But he's missed just one game as a result, otherwise suiting up for each of the last three contests. During that stretch, Lazard reeled in 12 of 25 targets for 189 yards and one touchdown. Rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) isn't expected to return for Sunday's outing in Philadelphia, so Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb (illness) and Sammy Watkins should continue to be the primary options at the position for quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb).