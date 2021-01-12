Lazard (core/wrist) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
With a week to rest up since the end of the regular season, Lazard continues to be hindered by a pair of injuries. The former calls back to Oct. 1 core muscle surgery, while the latter only appeared the final two weeks of the campaign. The Packers have yet to unleash him since he returned Week 11 from a stint in IR, resulting in 20 catches (on 29 targets) for 197 yards and one touchdown over the last seven contests.