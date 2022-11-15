Lazard (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report.
Since sitting out Week 8 due to a shoulder issue, Lazard has been under practice limitations that now have continued into Week 11 prep. Still, he's handled snap shares of 87 and 98 percent the last two games en route to a cumulative 7-132-1 line on 14 targets. With Romeo Doubs sidelined due to a high-ankle sprain, Lazard will continue to be one of the top targets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb, DNP on Monday), assuming the duo again is active Thursday against the Titans.