Lazard played one snap on offense in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.

Lazard's snap count increased the previous three games, but it dove drastically in Week 5, even with fellow wideout Davante Adams (toe) unable to take the field. Lazard was among the leaders in special-teams snaps Sunday, and he figures to continue working mainly in that role.

