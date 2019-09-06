Packers' Allen Lazard: Limited to special teams
Lazard was limited to special-teams duty in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Lazard served as the Packers' sixth receiver in Week 1, but only four wideouts were involved in the game plan, and Lazard did not see a snap on offense. It remains to be seen if Lazard will suit up for Week 2, as fellow wideout Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) -- who beat out Lazard for a spot on the initial 53-man roster -- could return after missing Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...