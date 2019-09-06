Lazard was limited to special-teams duty in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

Lazard served as the Packers' sixth receiver in Week 1, but only four wideouts were involved in the game plan, and Lazard did not see a snap on offense. It remains to be seen if Lazard will suit up for Week 2, as fellow wideout Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) -- who beat out Lazard for a spot on the initial 53-man roster -- could return after missing Week 1.

