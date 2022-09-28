Lazard (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
In back-to-back appearances Weeks 2 and 3, Lazard handled 80 and 92 percent of the Packers' snaps on offense, respectively, on his way to a catching six of nine targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns overall. He seems poised to be a regular on the team's injury report until his ankle issue is a thing of the past, but at this point his availability for Sunday's contest against the Patriots doesn't appear to be in danger.