Packers' Allen Lazard: Limited Wednesday
Lazard (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
During the media-access part of the session, Lazard was spotted on a stationary bike, but his activity level indicates he got in some reps on the field. Still, the Packers went about the day without helmets and pads, so his workload Thursday and Friday will be telling for his status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in San Francisco. Before being limited to 31 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday against the Seahawks, Lazard had played at least 55 percent in six straight contests, effectively acting as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Davante Adams.
