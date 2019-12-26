Play

Lazard (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

The Packers have yet to fold a true practice this week, instead releasing an estimated report Wednesday before holding a pair of walk-throughs Thursday. On a positive note, Lazard has logged some activity to date as he deals with an ankle issue. Assuming he ditches the injury when Friday's practice report is posted, he's a great bet to continue logging the second-most offensive snaps among Packers wide receivers behind Davante Adams.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends