The Packers ruled Lazard (shoulder) out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lazard didn't practice in any capacity this week and admitted Thursday that he likely wouldn't be suiting up against Buffalo, so the Packers' decision to rule him out two days ahead of game day comes as little surprise. With Randall Cobb (ankle) residing on injured reserve and Christian Watson (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) both banged up heading into Sunday, a struggling Packers receiver group could have a tough time keeping pace with a prolific Buffalo aerial attack.