Lazard (wrist/back) was limited at Thursday's practice, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This is par for the course for Lazard ever since he was cleared to return to action Week 11 following core muscle surgery back on Oct. 1. He put together his best outing since the procedure this past Saturday against the Rams -- four catches (on eight targets) for 96 yards and one touchdown -- so he has some momentum heading into the NFC Championship Game. Friday's injury report likely will pave the way for Lazard to face the Buccaneers on Sunday.