Lazard (core) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lazard took a big hit this past Sunday versus the Bears, a play that sent him to the sidelines for a bit. He ended up returning, though, and played 46 percent of the snaps on offense en route to four catches (on six targets) for 23 yards and one touchdown. Lazard has two more opportunities to elevate to all activity before the Packers potentially give him a designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
