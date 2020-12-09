Lazard (core) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Since his return Week 11 following a six-game absence, Lazard slowly but surely has improved his effectiveness within the Packers offense. This past Sunday against the Eagles, he turned four targets into three receptions for 50 yards while logging 69 percent of the offensive snaps. Prior to undergoing core muscle surgery Oct. 1, Lazard earned 87 percent of the snaps on offense, so he may be on the cusp of being a valid No. 2 option behind Davante Adams in Green Bay's passing game.