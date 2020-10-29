Lazard (core) participated in Thursday's padded practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
One day removed from the Packers opening his 21-day window to be activated from IR, Lazard took part in individual drills. He underwent core muscle surgery on Oct. 1, after which he was given a recovery timetable of "a month or a little bit more," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Considering the Packers next play Sunday, Nov. 1 against the Vikings, Lazard seemingly has a chance to return this weekend. Still, Green Bay has been cautious with other key skill-position players (Davante Adams and Aaron Jones) this season, so Lazard may have a better chance to suit up Week 9 at San Francisco.
