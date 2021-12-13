Lazard had six receptions (seven targets) for 75 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 more yards on one carry in a 45-30 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Lazard turned in his best fantasy performance of the season one game after posting a dud (13 yards on a 33 percent catch rate). The 25-year-old hasn't taken that next step to become a reliable fantasy option quite yet, but Sunday's showing proves that he has the ability to produce such lines. The seven targets marked a new season high, surpassing his previous high of six that he tallied last week. It could be worth snagging Lazard if he's sitting on waivers now that he appears to be fully healed from a shoulder injury. The Packers will take on the Ravens next Sunday, who are currently the most-generous defense in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing wideouts, and are also without top corner Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) for the rest of the year.